It has become customary for Inizjamed to take its annual Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival to audiences who might not be able to attend such an event. In the past the cultural NGO took poetry to homes for the elderly and organised successful workshops led by local and foreign authors for children and teenagers around Malta and Gozo.

This year, due to the circumstances brought about by COVID-19, most plans had to change, at times more than once. However, one of Inizjamed’s main objectives remained to bring young creatives closer to the wonders of literature and creative writing while giving them a taste of the festival.

With this aim, the bilingual poet and Maltese wordsmith Miriam Calleja led an online poetry writing workshop with a group of 10- to 13-year-old students attending Skolasajf at Pembroke.

The workshop started with a mental exercise in which the children were invited to stand up straight with their eyes closed imagining they are a large tree braving different natural elements. This warm-up activity inspired the children to unleash their imagination, just before reading a poem about a boy who lived extraordinary adventures through the books he read.

While discussing the poem, it was pointed out that the magic of stories and poems is what helped some individuals diminish the boredom and get through the current tough times, especially during periods of self-isolation.

After discussing the role of rhyming and the way rhythm is created in a poem, the children were encouraged to write their own adventure-themed poems in groups. They were urged to be as inventive as possible and experiment with rhyme. Finally, they enjoyed sharing their creative pieces with Calleja, their teachers and each other.

Calleja is among the five writers invited to participate in what would have been the 15th edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival. She has been facilitating creative writing workshops for over four years in Malta as well as with international audiences. Her poetry collections include Pomegranate Heart (EDE Books, 2015) and Inside Skin (EDE Books, 2016).

During the pandemic, her long poem Remember was recorded and published as a memento of these times. Her most recent collection is fresh off the shelves and titled Stranger Intimacy (EDE Books, 2020).

Although this year’s festival had to be cancelled, following the new measures announced in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the work prepared by the invited authors will be shared online.

Inizjamed expressed thanks to the Foundation for Educational Services and Skolasajf Pembroke Centre coordinator Aaron James Borg for the opportunity of the workshop.

