Q: I was recently browsing a local website and I found a pro­duct which I was interested in buying, priced at €50. I decided to buy the product, and after concluding the purchase I received an e-mail confirming my order and the price of €50 as the total cost of the product purchased. I have also received a notification from the payment mechanism I used that the €50 has been deducted from my account. The following day I received an e-mail stating that my bank account has been refunded with €50. There was nothing in the e-mail explaining why my purchase was cancelled. When I went to look for the product on the seller’s website I noticed that the price has been changed to €499.

I would like to know if the seller had the right to cancel my purchase after confirming it and whether I can insist to purchase the product for €50?

A: If you have proof that the product you purchased was advertised at €50 you may complain with the seller and insist that the product is sold to you at the advertised price.

If the seller refuses your request, you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. When lodging your complaint it is important that you submit proof of the product’s advertised price.

However, if the seller can prove that there was a genuine mistake in the advertised price and that the real market value of the product is €499 and not €50, then since the difference in price is quite substantial, the seller may not be legally obliged to sell you the product for €50. In this case, the seller’s obligation would be that of informing you about the mistake and to give you a full refund of the money paid.