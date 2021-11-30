We all have to worry about our online safety, not just affluent investors and celebrities. Neglecting online safety may lead to misuse of our information since using the internet is a risk of data exposure at its very essence.

Chances are, some of our personal data and info are already exposed somewhere without us knowing it. Because this is so, we’ve decided to examine online security and digital privacy in great detail and offer you a couple of tips on how to secure online safety.

Online safety is a combination of digital privacy and internet security

Whenever we enter a particular platform online and sign up for it, we risk entering a scam. Sign-up procedures are gateways for getting our personal information so that we can use them. The first step for caring about your online safety is using the SignUpAccount for these situations, where you can get a step-by-step explanation on how to do it right.

The second step for your online safety is understanding what digital privacy and online security (which make up online safety) are all about. Even though we often use these terms interchangeably, digital privacy protects your information and data from others using them and exposing them.

On the other hand, online security is all about securing and protecting your personal info and data when you must expose them to others. Caring for both steps is essential, and we’ll now follow up with some tips on how to do it.

Online safety tips

If your digital privacy and online security are maintained, we’ve got no tips there - that’s the ideal situation. If, however, your digital privacy somehow gets compromised, the situation is a little invasive. There might be hacks or breaches present, and someone can enter your browsing history to track you.

If both your digital privacy and internet security are compromised, that’s the worst. Someone can exploit your personal data, get your email, passwords, name, etc., and sell them on the dark web. To prevent this, read the following tips we got ready for you:

Tip 1: update your passwords regularly to avoid data breaches

Tip 2: invest in a VPN service to hide your browsing data and mask your location

Tip 3: think twice before you share something online and ask yourself the following question, “Is what I’m planning to post online suitable for someone to misuse?”

With these in order, you can rest assured that your online safety is spot on.