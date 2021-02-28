Over 200 South African nationals logged into a virtual seminar organised by Frank Salt Real Estate to find out more about the latest options for foreign nationals considering relocating, investing or taking up residence in Malta.

Among other topics, the seminar covered the latest updates being proposed to the Malta Residence and Visa Programme, as well as the new Citizenship by Direct Investment rules that the government launched earlier this year. Participants were also given an outline of property investment opportunities that the Maltese islands have to offer.

The seminars form part of a global series that Frank Salt Real Estate has planned for the year, covering the five continents.

Malta has seen a considerable increase in the number of South African citizens who immigrated to the island, particularly thanks to the attractive opportunities that they can avail of, be it lucrative job openings, real estate investment opportunities, as well as a means to gain ease of access to other EU nations.

Malta is often a preferred option also thanks to the Mediterranean lifestyle and healthcare system it offers, economic stability, low criminality and the fact that it is English-speaking.

“We closely monitor government developments and policies, especially when it comes to the various residency programmes which Malta has to offer to non-EU nationals, and we make sure that we keep our South African and other non-EU clients informed about any updates or new laws, by means of these online flash seminars,” company director Grahame Salt said.

“Interest in investing in Malta and obtaining citizenship is still rife and South African nationals cannot wait to jump on a plane and travel to our islands, the moment flight restrictions are eased,” he added.