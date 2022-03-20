‘Key developments in Cyber Risk Management’ is the title of a Continued Professional Education (CPE) seminar to be held on Wednesday, March 30, from 2 to 5pm, by the University of Malta’s Department of Accountancy in collaboration with Malta University Consulting Ltd.

The seminar will be delivered online via Zoom and qualifies for three hours (Core Competencies) of CPE.

The seminar will provide key updates on cybersecurity risk management-related practices relevant for Maltese practitioners, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA); how artificial intelligence is evolving the cyber security strategies of many organisations; and helping boards manage emerging cybersecurity challenges.

For further information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt