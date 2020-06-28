Online shopping provides consumers with a variety of products and services to choose from and the convenience to do it any time and from any place they want. However, despite its numerous advantages, online shopping is not risk-free. The following is a checklist that online shoppers should keep in mind to prevent problems and protect their hard-earned money.

Know the seller

Consumers need to take some precautions before buying from online sellers for the first time, so as not to fall victims to fake traders. Gathering information on the name and full contact details of the web trader is a must.

Consumers should not only rely on an e-mail address. It is also important to conduct some research on unfamiliar traders before any purchase. A simple internet search should suffice to discover any negative feedback about the trader left by other consumers in shopping review sites.

Consumers should also check if the seller is a professional trader or an individual. If it is an individual, then before buying, consumers should be aware that if something goes wrong, the consumer protection rules, such as the right for withdrawal, do not apply. This may also be the case when shopping from sellers based outside the EU.

Read the terms and conditions

The online selling site should contain information about delivery time, applicable guarantees, return policies, method of payment and on the right of withdrawal if the seller is EU-based. Consumers are also advised to keep a copy of the terms and conditions of the sale because if problems arise, these will be needed as proof of the original sales agreement. It is also important to keep a copy of the order confirmation, receipts, letters and any relative correspondence with the online seller.

Payment method

The online seller is obliged to inform consumers about the different payment methods. Consumers should not agree to send cash or use a money-wiring service because if something goes wrong, it would be very difficult to recover the money. Instead, consumers should either pay by credit card or through a secure payment site.

Furthermore, when processing a payment, consumers must look out for a locked padlock icon that indicates a secure internet connection and a URL address that begins with https which indicates that the website uses an encrypted protocol in order to increase security of data transfer. After processing the payment, credit card statements must also be checked to ensure there are no unauthorised transactions.

The right for withdrawal

When buying online from an EU-based seller, consumers have additional protection as they have the right to change their mind about the purchase made and request a full refund of the money paid to the seller. When exercising their cancellation rights, consumers may however be liable to pay the direct cost of returning the goods back to the seller.

How to complain when something goes wrong

In situations where problems with products or services purchased arise, consumers should first communicate with the online seller. Consumers should explain the problem and what remedy they want. They should provide a description of the fault and any available evidence to support their claim.

Consumers must, in fact, remember that goods bought online are also protected by the two-year legal guarantee that entitles them to claim a free remedy from the seller. In view of this, when faulty products are returned to the distance seller, any postage expenses should be paid by the trader.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate