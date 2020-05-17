Myfood.mt, a newly launched, online-only supermarket, has donated €3,000 worth of shopping vouchers to the Malta Trust Foundation. The vouchers were pledged in response to an appeal made by Malta Together as part of the Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration, which was held on Sunday, May 3 to thank health care workers, other front liners and volunteers involved in the fight against the medical and social problems brought on by COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, more and more families and individuals are falling below the poverty threshold, with some even finding it difficult to provide food for their loved ones.

The shopping vouchers, redeemable on myfood.mt, will allow families in need to purchase their groceries online, through the myfood.mt website, and take advantage of their safe, contactless and next day deliveries, that are carried out in collaboration with eCabs Delivers. Products on the website include a vast selection of Malta’s most favourite groceries that one can access from both mobile and desktop.

The beneficiary of these vouchers, The Malta Trust Foundation, has set up a food aid project after it received an overwhelming number of requests from disadvantaged families who are among the worst hit by the coronavirus economic crisis.

The Malta Trust Foundation was established by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in 2015, and takes concrete action to support disadvantaged young people, in aiming for a brighter future through empowerment and psychosocial initiatives. Malta Together is a one-stop website where indiviudals can find anything they may need during this time – including information on helplines, counselling, online services, and online classes to ensure there is plenty to do while people continue to stay at home.