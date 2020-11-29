The pandemic has generated an unprecedented increase in the volume of mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and relational problems, to name some of the most common. Mercifully, the escalating sense of isolation, uncertainty and fear is evol­ving against the backdrop of a growing social awareness of the value and efficacy of therapy.

When the pandemic burst onto the scene in March, the ensuing social distancing regulations created an added challenge for ‘face-to-face’ or ‘in-person’ therapy. It was no longer safe to sit indoors in close proximity to a therapist. This resulted in a sudden and urgent call for online therapy, also referred to as ‘teletherapy’ or ‘e-therapy’. This is basically the same as traditional therapy, but delivered through a different medium.

Online therapy comes with many benefits, one of which is accessibility. As long as you have a stable internet connection, a working microphone and a camera, you’re good to go. And with today’s user-friendly communication platforms, you don’t have to be a computer genius. Even if you are not very tech savvy, your therapist will usually be able to guide you through any teething problems at the familiarisation phase.

Be prepared for the inevitable occasional issues related to malfunctions of internet connection and faulty devices, but don’t be disheartened. These technical hitches are merely the virtual equivalent of traffic delays when attending in-person sessions. Neither is insurmountable.

Safety is the cornerstone of all successful therapy, and confidentiality is just as important in online therapy as it is in more traditional forms of treatment delivery. Fortunately, we now have the choice of several well-tried-and-trusted communication platforms that are secure and fully encrypted to safeguard the client’s confidentiality.

All you need is a private space where you can talk freely, either at home, at work, or even in your car or in a secluded outdoor space

Finding a mutually convenient time is so much easier without the constraints of traditional ‘opening hours’. Modern day ‘flexi-time’ and work/life balance policies have made scheduling easier and more convenient. And because employers are getting progressively more aware of how vital it is to take care of their employees’ mental health, it is now becoming more acceptable to schedule therapy sessions within the workplace itself, sometimes with the additional ease of use of conference rooms for privacy.

With online therapy, there is no more battling with traffic or the inescapable scrambling for parking space in a race against time. You can connect with your therapist from wherever you happen to be. All you need is a private space where you can talk freely, either at home, at work, or even in your car or in a secluded outdoor space.

And because online sessions effectively take place on your ‘home ground’, this can help the therapy to flow more effectively, since you are likely to be more at ease and more able to access your inner resourcefulness and courage to talk about things that you might typically shy away from in an in-person encounter on ‘away ground’.

The absence of geographical distance is especially valuable to people who are frequent travellers or for those who live in remote areas. Without the constraints of travel and distance, tele­therapy allows access to increased anonymity – a precious commodity on an island the size of ours.

The same applies to non-nationals who are more comfortable opening up to someone in another country, far removed from their own locality. Conversely, it is also of benefit to Maltese nationals based overseas who feel more supported by people with whom they may be more culturally attuned.

Just as with traditional face-to-face therapy, it is important to do research and to ask the right questions before choosing an online therapy service. The internet offers you time and privacy to carry out a proper search for the right therapist for your needs. Always check out your potential thera­pist’s qualifications and experience before you initiate contact.

Ensure that the platform they are using is properly encrypted for safety and confidentiality. You might also contact your insurance company to learn more about how e-therapy treatments may be covered by your policy.

Please bear in mind that online thera­py can be useful for a variety of issues − but not if you have a serious addiction or if you suffer from a severe or complex mental health condition. Such issues may require the addition of in-person intervention, with other local and accessible entities included in the treatment plan, especially in relation to crisis management.

If you are experiencing emotional problems or if you are going through a difficult life event, such as a relationship breakdown, work-related stress or some other issues, don’t hesitate to reach out for support. Therapists are there to listen and support you without judgement or criticism, and to help you gain a better understanding of your feelings and thought processes, so that you may find a more fulfilling and satisfactory way to live your life.

Stay safe and healthy!

Alexandra Xuereb is a member of Listenin To You, an online therapy platform made up of a team of warranted psychotherapists based in Malta.

www.listenintoyou.com