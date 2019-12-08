Charles Farrugia, national archivist and National Archives of Malta CEO, together with John Xuereb launched a digital online version of the Ġuljana Masini at the National Archives Gozo. The Ġuljana Masini consists of 88 manuscript volumes of various sizes and enlists all the births, marriages and deaths that took place in Gozo between 1554 and 1934.

Fr Joseph Bezzina, assistant national archivist and founder of the Gozo section of the National Archives said during the launch that the term Ġuljana is commonly applied to a collection of data of the so-called acts of civil status, that is births, marriages and deaths. It is compiled by collating this vital information in alphabetical order by surname from parish registers. The Ġuljana Masini records such acts in Gozo between 1554 and 1934. After the significant fund, the Ġuljana was completely digitised and uploaded online.

Dr Farrugia praised Franco and Manola Masini, who in 2011 donated this Ġuljana to the Gozo section of the National Archives and thanked all those involved in the realisation of the project.

Mr Xuereb, on behalf of Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, praised the dedication and commitment of Dr Bezzina and his staff in enhancing the deposits at the Gozo archives and in providing a sterling service to researchers from both Gozo and abroad.

The Ġuljana can be accessed online from the webpages of both the National Archives of Malta and its Gozo section – nag.gov.mt