“We are in a situation whereby only 30-50% of medicines in Europe are available for children,” Member of the European Parliament Cyrus Engerer has said.

This is a consequence of lack of adequate investment in innovative research activities and lack of infrastructural support, Engerer explained.

“In my work on the Special Committee Beating Cancer, I am focusing a lot on unmet medical needs for treatments in paediatric cancers which remain the first cause of death by disease in children older than one year of age in Europe,” he said.

The Special Committee Beating Cancer focuses on legislation to support research, prevention and equal access to treatment. The European Parliament voted to set up this special committee in June 2020.

The special committee on beating cancer was set up to look at ways for the EU to take concrete action on tackling cancer and its effects on people’s lives. Its work includes identifying legislation and other measures that can help prevent and fight cancer, and looking into the best ways to support research.

Engerer is now advocating for a number of concrete actions to be taken in this area. He proposed shortening the delays in starting the development of paediatric medicines and increasing incentives for industry. Engerer also proposed allocating public investment in medicine development for children. “Children are our future and nothing should stand in the way of providing them with the best available treatments in case of need,” he said.

Over a million people die from cancer each year in the EU – more than a quarter of the total deaths – and millions more have their lives turned upside down by the disease.In 2020, 2.7 million people in the European Union were diagnosed with cancer, and another 1.3 million people lost their lives to it, including over 2,000 young people. Cancer cases are set to increase by 24% by 2035, making it the leading cause of death in the EU.Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan will have €4 billion of funding, including €1.25 billion from the future EU4Health programme.

