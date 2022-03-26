Two out of every five registered voters cast their vote by 2pm today, according to figures provided by the electoral commission.

On Saturday, the commission said that out of the 355,075 registered votes, 143,628 - or 40.45% - had been cast.

This is significantly lower than the 2pm turnout of 52.3% registered in the last general election, back in 2017.

Turnout in local general elections is historically among the highest in Europe and has never dipped below the 90% mark in modern electoral history.

Reports of a potentially low turnout in this election have been filtering through for several weeks in the run-up to Saturday's poll and were lent greater credence by the repeated calls by leading Labour figures, including leader Robert Abela, for people to get out and vote.

Questions about low turnout were further fuelled on Friday, when the electoral commission reported that over 14,500 votes remained uncollected. That figure represents a marked increase from the roughly 8,500 uncollected documents in the previous election.

A poll by statistician and Labour Party pollster Vincent Marmará for L-Orizzont this week predicted a record low turnout for Maltese general elections.

His poll predicted 88 per cent turnout at the general elections, which have never seen turnout dip below the 90 per cent mark.

Should the trend continue throughout the day, the 2022 turnout could be even lower.

Times of Malta is receiving several reports from readers saying party agents were calling them urging them to go vote and asking if they needed assistance with transportation.

Voting remains open until 10pm in polling stations across Malta and Gozo.