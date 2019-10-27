It’s a funny old world the one we live in. Jews who have been oppressed and vilified throughout history now oppress Palestinians for being born on ‘their land’; a huge number of first- and second-generation settlers in the UK voted in favour of Brexit because ‘they didn’t want more foreigners coming’. And in Malta, we seem to be holding vile name-calling matches about people who came here to find a better life, much like half our nation’s grandfathers did when they went to Australia in the 20th century (a time when Maltese people weren’t even classified as white by the rest of the world).

Everyone now has a clear-ish idea of what happened a few days ago at the open centre in Ħal Far which, yes, should by all means be condemned throughout the length and the breadth of the country. The people who were hit by the riot definitely didn’t deserve to be put in that situation.

However, thanks to the curtain of filthy muck that has been seen on social media, it’s not too hard to see how this was an inevitable outcome to an in­creasingly dark situation.

An inevitable outcome to an in­creasingly dark situation

Just a few months ago, Ivorian national Lassana Cisse was killed for sport while walking home allegedly by two men whose sole role is to protect us from acts like the ones they themselves committed. He leaves behind three children, three children who will grow up knowing that their father was slaughtered like an animal for nothing more than being black. How can they not grow up hating us? Despising us? At least they have a reason to.

But those are just two people, I hear you cry, two people don’t represent the nation. No, of course they don’t, but maybe you haven’t had the time or energy to casually scroll through Facebook and see almost casually written messages saying that migrants should be burnt alive.

On and on it goes, reams and reams of the disgustingly unbelievable. The illogical hate of the racist clumsily trying to justify his baseless claims that a black person’s life is somehow less meaningful than his.

How horrible it must be to be a black person in this country. Despised and vilified by so many when you are so far from the safety of everything you have always known and been forced to leave behind. Do they not have eyes to see the places left empty next to them on a packed bus? Do they not have ears to hear the insults hurled at them as they patiently wait for a lift at the side of the road?

Feign surprise and indignation all you want that Ħal Far happened and shout from the hilltops that they should be grateful rather than frustrated. But, to be honest, what I’m not really understanding is how a people who have been perpetually lorded over throughout history and who claim to be more Catholic than the Pope can’t offer their fellow man a little more understanding on a daily basis.

We have always been the underdog and yet here we are, spewing hatred by the gallon, seemingly intimidated by the fact that someone has more melanin in their skin than us. If you cannot feign compassion for what these people go through every single day or understand their anger, at least don’t be cruel. Only love can drive out hate.