Most vaccination centres in Malta are now closed as the country has reached a 90% vaccination rate. Only one centre, that at the University of Malta's Msida campus, remains open and caters for daily walk-in patients.

Data given by the health authorities on Tuesday shows that nearly 410,000 people aged 12 years and over are now fully vaccinated in Malta and Gozo. Health Minister Chris Fearne described the take-up as a "world record".

The issue of the now-closed centres had initially been raised by Gozitan MP Chris Said. who noted on Facebook that all vaccination centres in Gozo had been closed. He asked whether at least one could have been kept open.

Replying to questions, a spokesperson for health said it was not just the centres in Gozo that had been closed, but also those in Malta, except for that at the university.

“As 90% of residents in Malta and Gozo are fully vaccinated, there is no need to keep so many centres open,” she said.

What about Gozitan residents?

However, any residents who wished to be vaccinated could call 145 to be given an individual appointment. Those in Gozo would be given an appointment to take the vaccine on the island.

Over the past weeks, a number of walk-in clinics offering the vaccine have also been set up in several Gozitan localities, including Victoria and Xlendi, the ministry spokesperson said.

While centres are now closed, a number are expected to reopen in both Malta and Gozo when the government begins administering booster doses.

Health authorities have previously said that immune-compromised patients and residents in homes for the elderly will receive a third vaccine dose, starting from mid-September.

Authorities are also looking into the necessity of providing booster shots for elderly patients, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday.