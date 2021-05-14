Only one person tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since July 27.

The one case was detected from 2,017 swabs.

No deaths were reported.

Meanwhile another 10 people recovered, meaning Malta has 180 active cases.

On Friday morning Health Minister Chris Fearne urged people to stay safe over the weekend, as cases continued to drop.

The daily number of cases has been in single figures since last Thursday, except on two days when 11 and 12 cases were recorded.

On Friday Times of Malta reported that the health authorities have decided that the celebration of religious feasts will not be permitted this summer for the second consecutive year.

The government is due to meet Church authorities to discuss the matter but will insist that, along with other mass events, village feasts are not yet viable in the present situation.