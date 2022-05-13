Now that the dust has settled since the general election, honest citizens have a right to know the following.

It would be dishonest of me if I do not acknowledge my sadness at the overall electoral result, both of my party and of my candidacy. Although the result was not what I and others had hoped for, it is not the end of the world. I wish all my elected colleagues well.

However, I have to disclose my indignation that my candidacy, like that of others, was not given equal opportunities, like most were.

Sadly, there was no fair play. The party’s gurus ‘anointed’ a number of candidates at the expense of others.

Prior to the election campaign and during the campaign trail, I was never invited, not even once, to address any press conference or take part in any debate or party activity, not even to discuss themes I am qualified and experienced in.

The only opportunities were one-off radio or TV short interventions. This contrasts sharply with other candidates who were literally given daily exposure. I can provide a detailed account of this.

Given this lack of visibility and fair play, I am on record in underlining this disparity. Twice I offered my resignation and twice it was not accepted.

One may say I am a bad loser. I am not. All I can say is that such brazen disregard prompted me to undergo some soul-searching, reflecting on the reasons why I was given the cold shoulder.

Maybe because, as mayor of St Julian’s, I spoke out assertively about safeguarding our environment, the short-sightedness of overdevelopment, the rights of our residents and against the compulsive greed of ‘fat cats’? I spoke out against the monstrosity of db Group, Villa Rosa and the Mercury Towers, the grading of Palazzo Vincenti, the commercialisation of Wied Għomor and of our core village, the destruction of the former Barracuda’s façade and the sheer madness of turning Balluta Bay into another Sliema ferries.

Could it be, then, that I irked someone? Was there any particular pressure to sideline me in return for donations and/or promise of employment? Even the mayor of Xagħra, a Labour candidate, publicly lamented that his “candidacy was killed” due to his criticism of overdevelopment.

My fears and doubts were, sadly, confirmed by a long-standing acquaintance who disclosed that he/she accidentally overheard a tête-à-tête between a senior ‘unofficial’ party official and a particular ‘fat cat’. The latter has vast commercial and construction interests in St Julian’s.

Was there any particular pressure to sideline me in return for donations? - Albert Buttigieg

The meeting, held at the beginning of the year, took place in a hotel. During the discussion, the ‘fat cat’ specifically requested the party official to “shut me up”. To him, I was/am a thorn in the side. The Maltese expletives attributed to me are crude to reproduce here.

The party official promised to oblige and assured him that he/she would be taking the matter into his/her hands.

What was the going rate for such a betrayal? Thirty pieces of silver? Is this the price I had to pay for standing up to be counted?

Was there an agreement to silence me?

Without doubt, a number of pertinent questions arise.

Was this unelected official attending on his/her own personal initiative or was he/she representing the party?

Was the party leader and administration aware of such a meeting and did they approve? Will this episode dent further the party’s credibility and reinforce a perception that the party is in bed with fat cats?

The PN can only be trusted if it becomes a credible alternative party, not if it becomes a split image of the Labour Party.

Only truth sets us free.

Although the scar of betrayal deeply hurts and my first reaction is to call it a day, out of loyalty to voters and St Julian’s residents and my commitment to the common good, I will soldier on.

I can only quote Winston Churchill’s defying words: “Never give in. Never give up.”

I will continue being an assertive voice for the common good.

info@albertbuttigieg.com