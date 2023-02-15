The final stages of this season’s Challenge League are right around the corner. With seven matches to go, teams in the Top Six, with safety secured for next season, will all have one aim in mind – promotion. The rest will also have one aim, albeit completely different.

Newly promoted side Marsaskala have struggled in their first season in the division. They stand in 10th place of the Playout Pool but coach Brian Vella believes that consecutive wins could propel his side away from relegation, particularly when they follow closest rivals San Gwann by as little as a point, Qrendi and Mqabba by two. They showed their grit with a 3-1 win over fifth-place Marsa over the weekend.

“The win last weekend against Marsa was vital. Only a win could keep us believing in maintaining our status in the Challenge League,” Vella told the Times of Malta.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...