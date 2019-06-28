A truck carrying a mechanical shovel became stuck under the Kirkop tunnel after the driver apparently misjudged its height on Friday morning.
The top of the shovel heavily scraped the tunnel, taking chunks out of the ceiling.
It then came to a stop underneath. There were no reports of any injuries.
It's not the first time a truck has smashed into the ceiling of the tunnels. Back in 2017, a lorry carrying sewer pipes hit the tunnel's entrance.
PREVIOUS
Man's trip to Malta starts on costly note
NEXT
Watch: PN 'should have seen the sign of the times' on divorce - Gonzi
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.