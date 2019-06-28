A truck carrying a mechanical shovel became stuck under the Kirkop tunnel after the driver apparently misjudged its height on Friday morning.

The top of the shovel heavily scraped the tunnel, taking chunks out of the ceiling.

It then came to a stop underneath. There were no reports of any injuries.

It's not the first time a truck has smashed into the ceiling of the tunnels. Back in 2017, a lorry carrying sewer pipes hit the tunnel's entrance.

The truck stuck in Kirkop tunnel. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Another image of the damage to the ceiling taken by a Times of Malta reader.