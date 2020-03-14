All open-air markets except those selling food have been suspended with immediate effect, as authorities continue to gradually limit public activities to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus.



Food market vendors will be allowed to operate provided they set up their stalls 20 metres between one another, the National Heritage Ministry said in a statement on Friday.



Day care centres and local dispensaries [bereġ] have also been shut down.

Visits to children in care suspended

Authorities have also decided to suspend all visits to children in the state’s care through care orders or other mechanisms.



The decision, the Family Ministry said, was taken to safeguard the children as well Foundation for Social Welfare Services workers and their families.



Authorities have suspended all religious functions and visits to elderly homes and made a 14-day quarantine period mandatory for all travellers landing in Malta as of Friday.