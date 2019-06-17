Summer Cinema will be showing My Life as a Courgette, a 2016 Swiss-French stop motion comedy-drama film directed by Claude Barras, today at 8.30pm in Qbajjar. This touring cinema event is organised by the Film Grain Foundation and Valletta Film Festival, with the support of Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, Campari, Cisk and #euandme.

Romeo & Juliet will be shown in Mellieħa on August 23, Kolya in St Paul’s Bay on August 30 and Ernest & Celestine in Mdina on September 6. For more information, visit Summer Cinema on Facebook. Entrance is free. For booking e-mail info@filmgrainfoundation.org.