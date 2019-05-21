This is the last chance for you to attend MADC’s William Shakespeare’s The Tempest at San Anton Gardens.

As Shakespeare’s last play, The Tempest tells the story of power struggles, magic and love on a remote island. It is being given a unique twist, with a female taking on the lead role of Prospero – now, Prospera.

Performed in English, MADC’s The Tempest is set against the stunning outdoor backdrop of San Anton Gardens and this year’s production also includes a water pool.

Kate de Cesare takes on the role of Prospera together with Philip Leone-Ganado, Victor Debono, Julia Camilleri, Gabriela Mendez, Michela Farrugia, Matthew Ben Attard, James Camilleri and Edward Thorpe in some of the leading roles.

The Tempest runs until Monday. Shows start at 8.30pm. The production is suitable for general audiences and children aged six and over. For more information visit www.madc.com.mt.