The Malta Society of Arts (MSA), Malta’s oldest arts institution established in 1852, has just launched an open call for exhibitions for the first half of 2024. Visual artists and curators are invited to apply to hold exhibitions at the art galleries of Palazzo de La Salle in the heart of Valletta.

In recent years, the MSA has expertly converted the whole of Palazzo de La Salle with full respect of its historical character, while adapting it to fit the needs of modern artistic and cultural activities.

Its art galleries have hosted exhibitions by artists such as Harry Alden, Ġanni Bonnici, Antoine Paul Camilleri, Madeleine Gera, Catherine Cavallo, Alex Dalli, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, James Vella Clark, Anna Galea, Karen Caruana and Anna Calleja, among others.

The deadline for applications is November 15

Other artists who have exhibited at the MSA as part of collective shows and other projects are Keit Bonnici, Alexandra Pace, Aaron Bezzina, Kane Cali and John Paul Azzopardi, among many others.

Interested artists and curators are invited to apply by filling in the application form which can be found at www.artsmalta.org/download_exhibitions along with the exhibition guidelines, and sending it by e-mail to admin@artsmalta.org together with their CV, portfolio and a detailed project proposal. The deadline for applications is November 15.

For more information, e-mail admin@artsmalta.org.