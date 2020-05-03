Applications for the new and revamped Malta Book Fund is now open. The fund, developed by the National Book Council to foster cultural growth in the local book market, is this year being increased to a total of €105,000 and its scope widened to encompass two distinct categories, these being the funding of publications and the translation of books.

While thanking the Arts Council Malta for its valuable contribution towards the visibility of Maltese writing over the past years with the Cultural Export Fund Translation Grant, the National Book Council (NBC) has announced it will be taking over the administration of the grant as part of a revamped Malta Book Fund.

As of May 2020, the translation grant for Maltese works into any other language will become one of the funding strands within the Malta Book Fund.

Another new grant, this time for the translation of works from any other language into Maltese, will also be forming part of a restructured Malta Book Fund.

The relatively small size of the local book market has the regrettable effect of seriously limiting the capital available for quality publications, research and development, translation and marketing. This means that local authors, translators and publishers are faced with the dilemma of either curtailing their more ambitious projects or taking huge financial risks in pursuing them.

In the interest of encouraging authors, translators and publishers not to shun projects on the grounds of commercial viability, the National Book Council is opening once again the public call for applications for the Malta Book Fund as a way of boosting confidence in the pursuit of new projects and initiatives.

The council is currently receiving submissions for publishing grants and translation grants (categories: translation of Maltese books and translation into Maltese).

Preference will be given to ambitious projects of high cultural value

All of the grants within the Malta Book Fund adhere to the provisions of the Writers’ Charter of Economic Rights and are open to works of fiction, non-fiction and academic research. The grants will be awarded to successful applicants following a competitive adjudication process.

Publishing grants have been allocated the annual sum of €50,000 with the aim of supporting the publication of quality literature and/or works of research.

Preference will be given to ambitious projects of high cultural value and relevance to the target local market, particularly if such projects face limitations relating to commercial viability. The grants support applications for the publication of original works of fiction, including novels, poetry, drama, biographies, literary non-fiction and graphic novels as well as academic and scholarly books including monographs, edited collections and critical editions. Books based solely on imagery or photography are ineligible.

The newly-integrated translation grants within the Malta Book Fund have been allocated an annual budget of €40,000 to support applications for the translation projects of Maltese books (published in the Maltese or English language with a Maltese ISBN) into any other language, with the aim of increasing the international visibility of Maltese creative and academic writing.

Through a separate funding category, the annual sum of €15,000 has been dedicated to fund the translation projects of books from any other language into Maltese, thus supporting Maltese language translators in bringing international works of literature and research to a Maltese-reading public. All grants awarded by the Malta Book Fund may support up to 100 per cent of the proposed project up to a maximum of €5,000.

A specially-appointed adjudication board will evaluate each project in a rigorous application process that will ascertain both the value of the project and funding requirements. The order of classification of applications submitted will be published within four weeks from the application deadline.

Interested applicants are encouraged to carefully read the guidelines and regulations of the respective grants for information on eligibility and the evaluation process before applying. The guidelines and regulations, together with the application form and other relevant information can be accessed and downloaded from the Malta Book Fund webpage: ktieb.org.mt/malta-book-fund.

The call for applications closes on June 30 at noon.