In a bid to increase public awareness on heart health, the Maltese Cardiac Society is today holding an open day and educational seminar for patients and the public at Mater Dei Hospital.

The events include a fun walk and run from 8am to 10am, leaving from and ending at Mater Dei. In the main foyer, the Malta Medical Student Association and the Heart Failure Clinic will be assessing risk of heart failure by checking weight and body mass index with an ideal weight calculation, waist circumference, blood sugar and blood pressure between 10 and 11.30 am.

The Health Promotion Unit will also be on site with a stand explaining the importance of weight control, diet and exercise. The recently upgraded Cardiac Catheterisation Theatres and the Cardiac Lab will be open to the public.

The highlight of the open day will be the lectures delivered on the ground floor lecture room, opposite the chapel entrance, between 11.30am and 12.30pm. Theodoros Christodoulides, consultant cardiologist at the Cardio Health Centre Cyprus, will be explaining what measures can be taken to prevent heart failure. Daniela Cassar De Marco will be explaining valvular heart disease.

The talks will be followed by an interesting patient story, where a true ‘heart hero’ will share his experience with the audience.

Robert Xuereb, president of the Maltese Cardiac Society and chairman of the Cardiology Department, will also address the audience on the state of heart care in Malta.

Entrance is free.