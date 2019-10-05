The Island Sanctuary at Fort Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk will be holding an open day tomorrow from 10.30am featuring a bazaar, bookshop, pet shop, bric a brac, food and drinks, groomer and much more. Mascots Chase and Skye will be greeting the children, who will be able to take photos with them, as well as with some other sanctuary dogs.

The activity ends with Mass at 4pm and all those attending are invited to bring their pets along. All pets will be blessed and a token given to each family.

Pets are welcome throughout the day but no dog walks will be held. Those who would like to bake cakes or cupcakes can e-mail Graziella on islandsanctuaryfundraising@gmail.com.