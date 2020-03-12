Heritage Malta is organising an open day at Fort Delimara on Sunday.

The event will offer the public an opportunity to visit a classic example of a Victorian coastal fortification built by the Royal Engineers between 1876 and 1878 on the Delimara peninsula to defend the approaches to Marsaxlokk Harbour.

Admission is free but participants need to pre-book tickets on one of eight guided tours which will be held on the day at 9 and 11am, 1 and 3pm in Maltese and at 10am, noon, 2 and 4pm in English.

Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites on a first-come, first-served basis. The tours will also include access inside dark areas of the fort so it is recommended that visitors bring along a torch or their mobile phone to use as a flash light. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.