After two years of COVID restrictions, Fort Manoel will be opening its doors again to the public on May 1 between 9am and 6pm.

Built in the early years of 1700s by the Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St John and restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early years of 2000, Fort Manoel has stood majestically overlooking Marsamxett Harbour as a fine example to Malta’s baroque architecture since the early 18th century.

The restored fort offers a gem of French military architecture designed by the Knights architect Charles François de Mondion and a rich history that includes being used as an extension of the Lazzaretto Hospital in the 1800s and renamed HMS Phoenicia by the British.

During the open day, the public will be able to view the restoration works to date and enjoy the fort and all it has to offer. For those interested in the history and past of the fort, three guided tours are planned at 10am in Maltese, 11.30am in English and 3pm in Maltese.

Entrance to the fort and the guided tours are free of charge.