Fort Manoel will open its gates during an open day tomorrow between 9am and 5pm, giving the public another opportunity to view the restoration works to date and enjoy the fort in all its former glory.

Two guided tours are planned: one in English at 11.30am and one in Maltese at 2.30pm. Entrance to the fort and the tours are free of charge.

Built in the early years of 1700s by Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St John and restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early years of 2000, Fort Manoel has stood majestically overlooking Marsamxett Harbour as a fine example of Malta’s baroque military architecture since the early 18th century. The restored fort offers a gem of French military architecture designed by the Knights’ architect Charles François de Mondion and a rich history which includes its use as an extension of the Lazzaretto Hospital in the 1800s and it being renamed HMS Phoenicia by the British.

Parking will be available on Manoel Island. For more details, call on 2065 5500 or send an e-mail to info@midimalta.com. More information is also available on www.facebook.com/manoelislandmalta/.