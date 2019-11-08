Dar Frate Jacoba in Marsascala is opening its doors to the public tomorrow and on Sunday.

This innovative Franciscan home focuses on three main functions – welcoming youths encountering social difficulties, practising permaculture and giving praise to God in word and in deed.

Visitors will be able to visit the chapel, wander through its natural surroundings, listen to live music and sample agricultural and other products as well as enjoy meals prepared by the home’s community.

The open weekend will be held tomorrow from 3pm to 10pm, and on Sunday, from 9am to 6pm. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 5pm and on Sunday at 9am. A full programme of events may be found on the Facebook page Dar Frate Jacoba. The home is located in Triq Wied iz-Ziju, in a side street on the main road to Marsascala, opposite the recycling plant immediately before the Family Park.