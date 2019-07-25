Heritage Malta is organising an open day at Ta' Bistra catacombs on Sunday during which the public can visit and explore the site for free.

The agency said this is also a significant opportunity for those who have any memories or memorabilia such as old photos of the catacombs to share their narratives.

Ta’ Bistra Catacombs are the largest set of tombs and catacombs found outside Rabat, Malta, located just 15 minutes from Mosta centre.

The 4th century A.D. Paleochristian catacombs are set in the vertical face of a ridge overlooking St Paul’s Bay.

The site is 90 metres long and consists of 57 tombs laid out in 16 chambers. Although the tombs were first recorded in the late 1880s, they were only archaeologically investigated in 1933 by Captain Charles Zammit. This documentation was done since the tombs were meant to be destroyed to make way for the construction of a new road leading to Burmarrad.

Along the years, a certain Indrì built a farm over the underground tombs and today this serves as the entrance to the archaeological site. Apart from the farm, other development took place in the area, including the construction of a number of semi-detached villas and a road connecting Mosta to Rabat. During World War 2, the site served as an air-raid shelter for civilians.

Ta’ Bistra Catacombs are thought to form part of a much larger network of tombs and catacombs which may have been partially damaged due to extensive quarrying in the area, particularly for stone related to the building of Mosta’s Rotunda church towards 1833.

Ta’ Bistra Catacombs enjoy excellent facilities, including ample parking space and a child-friendly zone.

Visits can take place between 9am and 2.30pm.

Ta’ Bistra Catacombs are located in Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin, Mosta. More information is available at Heritage Malta’s website www.heritagemalta.org