Heritage Malta is opening the megalithic temples of Tarxien to the public free of charge tomorrow.

These ancient temples, which were built between 3,600BC and 2,500BC, are inscribed in the Unesco World Heritage List as outstanding examples of architecture that illustrate a significant stage in human history. Besides joining the intriguing guided tours, visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase a new guide book which will be launched on the same day.

The guided tours will be held in English at 9.30am and in Maltese at 2pm. Each tour is estimated to take an hour. Places will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can also observe a session of pottery washing to understand how archaeologists use pottery to learn more about the past and can also ask questions during the session organised by the Classics and Archaeology Student Association, to be held between 10am and 1pm.

Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm.