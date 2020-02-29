Heritage Malta and Missione Archeologica Italiana in Malta in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy and the Italian Cultural Institute are organising an open day at the multi-period sanctuary of Tas-Silġ, overlooking Marsaxlokk bay.

The site has a long history of antiquarian research and archaeological excavation.

The Missione Archeologica Italiana in Malta, whose members are from the universities Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, Sapienza in Rome and those of Foggia and Salento, carried out the first excavations between 1963 and 1970 in the site of Tas-Silġ and San Pawl Milqi in Malta, and in the promontory of Ras-il-Wardija in Gozo. After an interruption, the excavations resumed in Tas-Silġ from 1995 to 2011.

The site goes back to the Neolithic era and was occupied during the whole Bronze Age. In the Phoenician-Punic period, the original complex was transformed into a famous sanctuary to Astarte, and then, in Republican Roman period, it was dedicated to Juno. Finally, in the Byzantine period, the site became a Christian place of worship.

The research of the Missione, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is still ongoing in collaboration with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta.

The site will be open to the public for free tomorrow between 9am and 1pm. There will be guided tours at 9am and noon in English, at 10am in English with Maltese translation and at 11am in Italian. Entrance is free of charge.