On Sunday, November 26, Palumbo Shipyards will be organising an open day, from 10am till 5pm.

The open day will give visitors the opportunity to delve into the world of maritime mastery. The open day will be especially interesting for those who are fascinated by ship repair or intrigued by maritime history. Visitors will also have the opportunity to climb on board the pilot boat, chat with the skilled crew, and experience the thrill of maritime life.

Renowned for its excellence in ship repair, maintenance, and refitting services, Palumbo Shipyards boasts a legacy deeply intertwined with Malta's maritime history. The shipyard plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of the local maritime industry. The history of Palumbo Shipyards stands as living proof that economic development and green maritime economy can and should coexist through a model of constant innovation and research.

Highlights for this free open day also include a Ferrari exhibition, informative tours, and performances by renowned artists including Ivan Grech, Kantera, Freddie Portelli, Joe Demicoli, Claudia and Fabrizio Faniello, Kevin Paul, Kurt Calleja and id-Dulli and Veronica.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/palumboshipyardsofficial.