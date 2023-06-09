The second open day to commemorate the completion of a 16-year restorative project of the historic set of tapestries is on Sunday, June 18, between 4 and 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm). Entrance is free of charge.

This open day will provide an exclusive opportunity for the general public to view and experience an integral part of Malta's cultural and historical heritage for more than three centuries. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the co-cathedral's intricately embellished interior by joining one of the many guided tours of the tapestries in Maltese and English.

The set of tapestries was commissioned by the Grand Master of the Knights of St John, Frà Ramon Perellos y Roccafull, between 1697 and 1702. These magnificent tapestries display episodes from the Life of Christ and the Triumph of the Catholic Church.

The set was sent to Belgium in 2006 and restored by the Royal Manufacturers De Wit Laboratories where the project was finalised in 2022. This set is the largest complete series of tapestries in the world and covers a total area of 730 m² with a length of 120 running metres.

For more information, visit the St John's Co-Cathedral website www.stjohnscocathedral.com or e-mail at info@stjohnscocathedral.com.