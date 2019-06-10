The Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School within the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College held its annual open evening. Art, music, drama and dance events took place within the school premises. Parents, together with their children, were able to gain first-hand experience of a range of activities. Prospective students and their parents were also able to meet the educators and get to know about the courses offered by the school for the next scholastic year.
