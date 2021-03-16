Spring will not be long in coming. A particularly attractive harbinger of the warm season is already on the roads these days. With the market launch of the new MINI Convertible, the brand-typical driving pleasure and extroverted style in a small car reach an even higher level.

The open four-seater of the British premium brand now underlines its unmistakable charisma with a clear and reduced design. The fresh accents on the exterior are expressed particularly intensively in conjunction with the exterior paint in the new Zesty Yellow variant available exclusively for the MINI Convertible.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com