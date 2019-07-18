Would you like an authentic wine experience? Grab the chance to explore regional wines, learning more about the integrity of DOK and IĠT label wines cultivated throughout the Maltese islands during the Wines of Distinction Open Vintner’s weekend on September 21 and 22. Celebrated wineries will be participating.

This ‘must-do’ event offers wine lovers the rare chance to experience why Malta and Gozo’s extensive range of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines are winning high praise. Participants can tread the soil where acclaimed vines are matured. They can also meet skilful vintners.

As participants encounter Malta’s authentic wine heritage, they will understand why DOK and IĠT labels guarantee credibility, authenticity and easily earn their place in wine cellars.

Check out the DokMaltaDoKGozo FB Page to see participating wineries.