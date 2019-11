The European Commission Representation in Malta is celebrating 15 years of Malta’s EU membership and 10 years of Europe House (Dar l-Ewropa), the premises hosting the European Parliament Liaison Office and the Representation.

The open week at Europe House, 254, St Paul Street, Valletta, includes exhibitions, talks, concerts, film screenings and discussions. It runs until Thursday.

For more information, visit https://ec.europa.eu/malta/.