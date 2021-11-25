Dino Fino Home has announced the Black Friday Open Weekend which will take place at its showroom in Msida Valley Road, Birkirkara between November 26-28 from 10am till 7pm.

During this open weekend, customers will benefit from great special offers and promotions. All customers ordering any furniture until end of November will automatically participate in a lottery in which they can win an Eliocell Mattress 160 x 195cm including delivery. The draw date is on December 1.

Moreover, Dino Fino Home are rolling out fantastic special offers on the Vita Bella kitchen model as well as on all kitchen accessories lights, cutlery trays, bins, magic corners and more. A selected range of showroom furniture will be on 60 to 70 per cent discount.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to try out the Watermelon RO, which is a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis supplying high quality filtered drinking water. This is a new addition to the Dino Fino repertoire of items which adds quality and value to the modern-day kitchen.

Every open weekend brings a healthy amount of visitors to the showroom, so Dino Fino want to make sure they are treated to some tasty finger food. Resident chef Karl Mallia – from the Cooking Out of the Box Facebook page – will be displaying his culinary skills using a Lab13 kitchen by Aran. Mallia will be putting up his show on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 between 10am and 2pm.

Dino Fino Home will also be organising a wheel of fortune competition, where all customers taking a quote or placing an order during the open weekend will be in with a chance of spinning the wheel of fortune and winning a €50 voucher to be spent on home decoration items from Dino Fino showroom.