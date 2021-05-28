Motors INC – the exclusive dealer of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Hyundai, CTYRYD, KIA, Iveco, and Fiat Professional – will be organising an open weekend on May 29, 30. The open weekend will be held at the Motors INC showroom in Mdina Road, Qormi, between 9am and 6pm.

During the open weekend, the unveiling of the long-awaited, brand-new Fiat 500e as well as the new models by Hyundai; the KONA in ICE, EV, and PHEV will be held.

This event will give one the opportunity to witness first-hand models such as the all-new Hyundai Tucson, KIA e-Niro, TilScoot by CTYRYD and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Attending guests may benefit from government grants for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV models. Such models include the newly launched KIA XCeed PHEV as well as the Jeep Renegade 4XE PHEV.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can benefit from exclusive offers, some of which include zero-deposit schemes, free vehicle health checks, insurance vouchers, free Waxoyl treatments, free fuel and free Motors INC aftersales vouchers which can be redeemed on services, parts, and accessories. In addition to this, an electric kick scooter will be given with every Jeep Renegade 4XE PHEV purchased.

Attending guests can also test drive their preferred models from the Motors INC portfolio. The open weekend will be held in line with current COVID-19 restrictions, hence precautionary measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees.