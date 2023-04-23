Sliema’s popular open-air gym overlooking the coast has had its equipment replaced through collaboration with fitness group Bulletproof and the Sliema council.

The seaside outdoor park, just under Sliema’s tower on Tower Road, was installed in 2016 but the equipment was left to deteriorate and many fitness buffs would complain about its quality

New pull-up bars placed at the outdoor gym in Sliema. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The new outdoor park now has five workout areas and state-of-the-art equipment, including monkey bars, pull-up bars, dip bars, a multipurpose rig, French triple bars, and a mobility area.

The equipment cost €20,000 and was purchased by iGaming company Pragmatic Play.

For the inauguration, Bulletproof invited international trainer and calisthenics athlete Dejan Stipke Stipić to share training tips.

A number of activities ensued, including a pull-up challenge with the winner pocketing €1,000.

The new outdoor gym forms part of Bulletproof's ‘Project Robin Hood initiative’ which aims to revolutionise Malta’s outdoor fitness landscape by providing more open-air outdoor gyms that are free and accessible to all.

The 'old' equipment which was set up back in 2016. Photo: Sliema council, Facebook

“We plan to revolutionise up to 10 spaces this year,” Scott Schembri, one of the founders told Times of Malta.

This is the second outdoor facility built by Bulletproof, the first was inaugurated in St Paul's Bay in 2021.

“Our goal is to make Malta a European destination fitness country.”

Bulletproof is a local fitness community that focuses on motivating, educating, and inspiring individuals to live healthier and fitter lifestyles. The platform brings different athletes together to promote and provide training programs for different fitness levels.