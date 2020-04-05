The government has approved the opening of a spring hunting season despite concerns over lack of police resources and the COVID-19 outbreak, sources said.

Cabinet sources said a decision had been made for the season to shoot down up to 5,000 quail to open on April 10 until the end of the month.

On Wednesday, the government’s consultative committee on hunting voted to approve a proposal to open a season, despite the health authorities advising people to stay at home to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Cabinet sources said the season had been given the green light, but health directives would have to be followed.

“If you are vulnerable, or over 65, then you will still not be allowed out. And groups of more than three will also not be allowed,” a minister said.

On Wednesday, Times of Malta quoted senior police sources who voiced concerns that opening a spring hunting season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic would put "unnecessary strain" on already-stretched police resources.

The police’s Administrative Law Enforcement unit, whose members normally watch over hunters, have all been ordered to help enforce quarantine and other health directives issued by the authorities in recent week.