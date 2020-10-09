Opening practice for the Eifel Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday morning due to misty and wet weather at the circuit.

Formula One’s return to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013 was hit by a murky fog and low temperatures that meant that the medical helicopter could not fly.

The 90-minutes session was due to start at 1100 as scheduled, but the pit lane exit was not opened to allow cars on track.

