Ħassle Mejjet Theatre Collective is staging Pandora at the Manoel Thetre’s Studio Theatre next weekend.

This is a coming-of-age story based locally, wherein the audience follows the titular character as she struggles to find herself amid unconventional circumstances.

Having been exposed to the concept of death from a young age, Pandora grew up before her time, thus setting her apart from the rest of the children her age. As a result, Pandora led a solitary life, spending more time keeping up with her parents’ expectations rather than enjoying the freedom of childhood.

This, however, all comes crashing down during Pandora’s summer months after her first year of sixth form. Pandora finds a safe-haven in her own company as she spends the hot summer months studying for her philosophy intermediate exam.

While tending to her father’s bar one day, she comes across a group of older teenagers. This unexpected meeting sparks an unconventional bond and helps push Pandora out of her comfort zone as she’s introduced to previously foreign concepts, like alcohol and recreational drug use.

The relationship Pandora establishes with the group, however, also helps her get in touch with herself as she slowly accepts her differences and decides to face her deepest and darkest secrets.

The cast comprises Leah Rianne Muscat, Adam Ryan, Aidan Aquilina, Annalise Ebejer and James Azzopardi Meli. The play is directed by Brendon Thearle.

Pandora will be staged at the Manoel Thetre’s Studio Theatre on October 18 and 19 at 6.30pm and on October 20 at 5.30pm. It is rated 15+. For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.