Operatic productions from the Royal Opera House have begun being broadcast live at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s as the cinema opens its cultural season.

Seven operas, six ballets and four visual art screenings are expected to be broadcast during the cinema’s cultural season for 2022/23.

The full calendar of events was assembled by Eden Leisure Group and Eden Cinemas under the new brand Eden CineArts.

“The brand is dedicated to showcasing cultural products in an accessible manner by broadcasting them live on the big screen,” say cinema representatives.

The classics Madama Butterfly and Mayerling have kicked off the season.

Forthcoming productions to be broadcast by Eden CineArts from the Royal Opera House include The Barber of Seville, Il Trovatore, Aida, The Marriage of Figaro, La Bohème and Turandot. All shows feature world-class casts and scores, each broadcast live from London. Beyond opera, Eden Cinemas will also be showing six ballet performances throughout the year, including The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Like Water for Chocolate.

The Royal Opera production of Puccini’s classic opera Turandot will be brought the Eden Cinemas as part of this year’s CineArts season.

The season also features The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration, commemorating 60 years of the Royal Ballet.

Visual arts are also set to be showcased, with four distinct shows to be shown, each highlighting varied art styles and historical periods.

“These showings offer something beyond performance-based screenings,” say Eden CineArts, “making this a vastly different way of enjoying the cinema.”

The shows include Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition, The Vatican Museum, Venice: Infinitely Avant-Garde and Napoleon: In the Name of Art.

All tickets for all upcoming shows are readily available online from edencinemas.com.mt for the entire year.