Astra Theatre’s Carmen is its first operatic production in two years of pandemic upheaval. MICHAEL FORMOSA, president of the La Stella Philharmonic Society, tells Lara Zammit about how the theatre rode out the storm.

The Astra Theatre’s upcoming production of the opera Carmen by Georges Bizet next week on October 27 and 29 comes after a particularly gruelling two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having to put a spate of productions on hold during this period, Michael Formosa, president of the La Stella Philharmonic Society, says that the Astra took a glass-half-full approach and used this time to take on a large-scale refurbishment of the theatre.

“COVID-19 has had a telling effect on all the performing arts around the world, not least in Malta and our theatre. In a way, the pandemic came as a blessing in disguise.

"We had already planned projects that involved the complete refurbishment of the theatre’s foyer and the whole revamping of our backstage facilities,” says Formosa.

“These projects could take place without any performances on stage and so the pandemic actually helped us in intervening with even greater intensity into projects which would have taken more time to realise.

“The foyer was inaugurated with the performances of the musical Sister Act, which took place in March of this year.”

Formosa describes voluntary work as the backbone of this upcoming production and the theatre’s work in general, saying this has been essential since the beginning for both the theatre and the La Stella Philharmonic Society.

“We can safely state that voluntary work is the hallmark of the upbeat cultural life on the island of Gozo.

“In the 54 years of the Astra’s operation, we have put up performances and events that could not have been produced without our volunteers.”

The extensive role that voluntary work plays within the theatre’s operation is something that amazes the foreign artists who fly in to work with the theatre, says Formosa.

“We have to explain to them why rehearsals are conducted in the evenings and not in normal working hours like all theatres abroad; we have to explain why the scenery is still being painted when the last rehearsals are already on,” he says.

“In the end, they know that no one is being paid for the sterling work that is being performed around them.” He highlights that operas and other such events are financially prohibitive to put up, and that if it weren’t for the innumerable hours put in by volunteers, the theatre would not be in operation.

“Ask other theatres (like the Manoel) what it costs to present opera. We can only dream of such budgets. The Arts Council subvention plays an important part, and the sponsors are sine qua non,” says Formosa.

Formosa iterated how he expects Carmen to be a confirmation of how the theatre has emerged stronger post-COVID.

The opera will feature a star-studded cast contracted by the theatre and a choir featuring a mix of volunteers, strengthened by a number of professional singers from abroad.

Costumes, scenery and lights are also produced by home-bred teams, with revolving scenery helping to change from one act to another.

“Modern audiences expect performances that are fluid, and we will do our best to deliver just that,” he concludes.