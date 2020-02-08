The Manoel Theatre is organising two masterclasses led by legendary soprano Mariella Devia on Monday.

Participants will have the opportunity to see the acclaimed icon of the opera world imparting valuable knowledge as she mentors two groups of opera singers.

Devia is considered to be one of the supreme bel canto interpreters of the late 20th century. Among other prestigious venues, she has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera and the Royal Opera House.

The Manoel’s artistic director, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, maintains that masterclasses in the arts are an essential component to achieving perfection, especially in opera. But more masterclasses in other disciplines are also in the pipeline.

The first masterclass on Monday will be held with the cast of the Manoel Theatre’s upcoming opera by Rossini, Otello, at 11am, while the second masterclass, to be held at 6.30pm, will focus on other Rossini pieces.

The public is invited to attend these masterclasses. Tickets for both sessions may be booked online via www.teatrumanoel.mt, by sending an e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt or by calling on 2124 6389.