The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is giving young professionals or advanced opera students a training opportunity with world-famous Argentine opera star and conductor José Cura.

Applications are now open for a week-long series of masterclasses led by Cura, focusing on French and Italian operatic repertoire.

The course will explore skills concerning interpretation, interaction and communication with the orchestra and conductor. The involvement of the MPO will also give participants the chance to widen their knowledge of performing with a professional orchestra.

Following the selection process, active participants will delve into a week of masterclasses and rehearsals with Cura between October 25 and 29, followed by a closing concert open for the public on October 30.

As a tenor, Cura is known for his unconventional and innovative concert performances in some of the most prestigious theatres. He has also led top orchestras such as the London Symphony and Vienna Philharmonic, among others, for over 20 years in his colourful career as a conductor.

Under his direction, the MPO recently performed in Grand Finale, a star-studded audio-visual online production featuring world-acclaimed soprano Diana Damrau which reached over one million viewers online.

Musicians of any discipline as well as generally interested observers can join the masterclass as passive participants.

Applications for active participants will be accepted until September 17.

For more information, access the Mastering the Voice information pack available online at www.maltaorchestra.com.