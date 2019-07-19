Ever since its inception in 2002, the Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra, consisting of two separate groups of young and promising musicians, has been entertaining audiences with a wide range of stylistic repertoire to the enjoyment of all age groups.

Hailing from all over Gozo (and enriched with proficient guest musicians including foreign residents residing on the island), these young musicians meet regularly to prepare a wide spectrum of musical genre to be performed in various high-calibre events held from time to time both in Gozo and Malta.

The whole concept behind this project is to create a new approach to concert performances by nearly-similar ensembles and to explore new and innovative aspects of how to present performances.

On Monday, the Gozo Youth Orchestra, in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry and the US Embassy, will be presenting the 12th edition of Opera v Pop Under the Stars. The concert will feature soprano Pamela Agius, tenor Joseph Aquilina and pop singer Ludwig Galea. The first part of the programme will feature classical and operatic songs and arias, followed by lighter pop arrangements from soundtracks and musicals.

The concert, to be held in the Gozo Ministry’s courtyard, Victoria, kicks off at 8.30pm. Patrons are requested to be seated at 8.15. The concert will be hosted by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy, Mark Schapiro.

Patrons will be treated to a pre-concert cocktail reception. Tickets are strictly by reservation. Optional VIP seating is also available by e-mailing gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk or by calling 9942 1611 or 7942 1611.