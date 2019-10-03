Revenge and seduction: this opera play has it all

On October 8, Eden Cinemas will present the screening of opera production Don Giovanni.

The new Royal Opera Season begins with Mozart’s engaging masterpiece, which follows Don Giovanni, the women he serially seduces, and the vengeance that finally catches up with him.

The opera is renowned for its portrayals of complex characters, fast-moving action and mix of the comic and the heartfelt.

A cast of international singers, under conductor Hartmut Haenchen, perform the glorious arias and ensembles of this opera.

Experience an opera classic

Teatru tal-Opra Aurora, Gozo, presents Giacomo Puccini’s four-act opera La Bohème on October 12.

La Bohème is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss, as it reveals the deep emotional significance hidden in the trivial things – a bonnet, an old overcoat, a chance meeting with a neighbour – that make up our everyday lives.

Colin Attard directs the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Aurora Opera Chorus and an international cast.

For more information and to book tickets visit http://teatruaurora.com/

Met Opera Live: Turandot

Spazju Kreattiv presents a live screening of opera production Turandot on October 12.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Turandot, which stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men.

Yusif Eyvazov sings Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria “Nessun dorma.” Eleonora Buratto is the slave girl Liù, and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur.

Tickets available.

Story of a marriage

On October 24, Eden Cinemas presents the screening of opera production Don Pasquale.

Bryn Terfel heads the cast for this new production of Donizetti’s comedy of domestic drama across two generations.

The story tells of a middle-aged man whose supposed young wife runs rings around him, with her own ulterior romantic purpose in mind.

Damiano Michieletto’s exhilarating production shows how contemporary the characters still are and how immediate and touching the story remains.

Met Opera Live: Manon

Spazju Kreattiv presents a live screening of opera production of Manon on October 26.

Manon’s story, from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner, is one of the great tragic tales in literature and music.

Lisette Oropesa stars as the irresistible title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life, in Laurent Pelly’s revealing production. Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing. Maurizio Benini conducts Massenet’s sensual score.

Tickets available.