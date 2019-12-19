Soprano Dorothy Bezzina and tenor Alan Sciberras will be performing in Borocco Foundation’s concert Opera at Christmastime tomorrow at St Augustine.

The versatile programme includes excerpts from Puccini’s La Bohème and Tosca, songs by Strauss and nostalgic Italian numbers by Eduardo di Capua, namely Non Ti Scordar di Me and O Sole Mio. The duo will also perform seasonal classics such as White Christmas, O Holy Night, Angels We Have Heard on High and Adeste Fideles.

Pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will accompany the singers.

Wine and light refreshments will be served after the concert.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the restoration project of the Augustinian monastery.

Opera at Christmas Time will be held tomorrow at the priory’s Portrait Gallery at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert starts or by sending an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com.